Hernaiz, who's hitting .240 with five RBI across 10 Cactus League games, is making a strong bid for an Opening Day spot with improved arm strength and footwork, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Hernaiz came into spring camp needing to improve his overall infield defense, and he's been able to make significant progress over the last several weeks. Hernaiz has been splitting time between shortstop and third base, and although the former is his natural position, the latter may be his best path to an Opening Day roster spot. Hernaiz is also holding his own with the bat against big-league arms this spring, and he posted a remarkable .319/.384/.454 slash line and 13.4 percent strikeout rate across 131 games between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas last season.