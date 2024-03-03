Hernaiz has been seeing action at third base this spring and could get a shot to start there for the Athletics, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Hernaiz has predominantly been a shortstop in the minors, and the A's aren't exactly set at that position with Nick Allen as the incumbent. However, it sounds like his better shot at a starting gig might come at third, particularly with Aledmys Diaz (groin) likely to require a stint on the injured list. Jordan Diaz, Brett Harris and Abraham Toro are also in the mix at the hot corner. For what it's worth, on Thursday Gallegos projected Hernaiz to win the third base job.