Hernaiz went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a 5-4 win against Seattle on Wednesday.

Hernaiz isn't known for his power, but he gave the A's a 4-1 lead with a 410-foot shot to left field in the fifth inning Wednesday. It was just his second start of the season after being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. Hernaiz shouldn't be looked to for power -- he hit just four home runs over 95 games with Las Vegas -- but he could provide a decent batting-average boost if he plays enough, as he's hit over .300 in every minor-league stop since the beginning of the 2023 campaign.