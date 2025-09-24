Athletics' Darell Hernaiz: Idle Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernaiz isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus Houston.
Hernaiz will grab a seat on the bench Wednesday after going 1-for-13 over his last four games. His absence will allow Max Schuemann to start at the keystone and bat seventh.
