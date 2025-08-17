Athletics' Darell Hernaiz: Plates pair in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernaiz went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-2 victory over the Angels.
Hernaiz played a role in Saturday's win, delivering a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded off Tyler Anderson in the third inning. The infielder has seen fairly consistent playing time since Jacob Wilson went down with a forearm injury and has made the most of it, posting a .758 OPS through 16 games at the big-league level this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Darell Hernaiz: Leaves yard Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Darell Hernaiz: Stepping in as everyday shortstop•
-
Athletics' Darell Hernaiz: Goes deep in victory•
-
Athletics' Darell Hernaiz: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Darell Hernaiz: Cut from big-league camp•
-
Athletics' Darell Hernaiz: Contributes as in-game replacement•