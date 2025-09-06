Hernaiz went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 10-4 win over the Angels.

Hernaiz has maintained a decent share of playing time over the last week as the Athletics' primary third baseman, but his bat hasn't kept up. He has gone a modest 4-for-20 over his last six games, posting a 3:3 BB:K in that span. His steal Friday was his second of the season, and that's been on six attempts, which isn't great considering he stole 12 bases without getting caught over 95 games to begin the season with Triple-A Las Vegas. Hernaiz has added a middling .250/.323/.357 slash line with two home runs, 12 RBI and 13 runs scored over 32 contests in the majors this year.