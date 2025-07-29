The Athletics recalled Hernaiz from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old will join the big-league roster as the replacement for Jacob Wilson (forearm), who landed on the injured list Tuesday. Hernaiz has spent the entire season in Triple-A, slashing .305/.384/.423 with 50 RBI, 66 runs scored and 12 steals through 441 plate appearances. Max Schuemann will likely see the bulk of starts at shortstop while Wilson is out, though Hernaiz could crack the starting nine against southpaws.