Hernaiz (ankle) is out of his walking boot and will begin a strength and fitness program this week, MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old has been making very slow progress from his severe ankle sprain, but it appears his recovery is starting to gather some momentum just over a month after he initially suffered the injury. Hernaiz's next step after the strength and fitness program will be to resume baseball activities, with the start date for that benchmark still to be determined.