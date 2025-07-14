The Athletics have selected Taylor with the 48th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Taylor hasn't faced the greatest competition in the Big Ten, but he's had an OPS over 1.080 all three years at Indiana and slashed .296/.397/.510 in 29 Cape Cod League games in 2024. His command of the zone predictably improved each year, culminating in an 11.2 percent strikeout rate and 19.3 percent walk rate as a junior. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound lefty hitter has fringe-average or worse tools, save for his hit and power tools, which could both be above average or better. This is important, as he'll be limited to left field, so he needs to provide offensive impact. His showing on the Cape should help alleviate concerns over the mediocre pitching he faced at Indiana.