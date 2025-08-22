default-cbs-image
The Athletics recalled Nunez from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Nunez will rejoin the A's active roster for the first time since being optioned Aug. 6. The 26-year-old will fill Ben Bowden's (lat) spot in the bullpen. A trade deadline acquisition from San Diego, Nunez has allowed two runs with a 10:2 K:BB in five innings with Las Vegas.

