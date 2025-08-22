Athletics' Eduarniel Nunez: Called up by A's
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics recalled Nunez from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
Nunez will rejoin the A's active roster for the first time since being optioned Aug. 6. The 26-year-old will fill Ben Bowden's (lat) spot in the bullpen. A trade deadline acquisition from San Diego, Nunez has allowed two runs with a 10:2 K:BB in five innings with Las Vegas.
More News
-
Athletics' Eduarniel Nunez: Dispatched to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Eduarniel Nunez: Promoted to majors•
-
Athletics' Eduarniel Nunez: Joins A's in six-player deal•
-
Padres' Eduarniel Nunez: Optioned to El Paso•
-
Padres' Eduarniel Nunez: Added to MLB roster•
-
Padres' Eduarniel Nunez: Expected to be called up Wednesday•