Angeles (undisclosed) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Sunday and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in High-A Lansing's 2-1 win over South Bend.

Angeles was back in action for Lansing after he was sidelined for two and a half weeks due to the unspecified injury. The 20-year-old infielder owns a .656 OPS for the season and has gone 8-for-14 on stolen-base attempts across 94 games in the Midwest League.