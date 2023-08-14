Tarnok is dealing with a Grade 2 calf strain, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It was reported earlier in the day that Tarnok was placed on the 15-day injured list, and the reason for that is now known. Manager Mark Kotsay said Tarnok will be shut down in the interim, so it looks like he will miss more time than the minimum 15 days. It remains to be seen who will replace him in Oakland's rotation.