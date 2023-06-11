Tarnok (shoulder) fired two scoreless innings for the Athletics' Arizona Complex League team against the AZL Cubs on Friday, allowing a hit and a walk while recording two strikeouts.

The caliber of competition aside, it was certainly a strong long-awaited start to Tarnok's rehab assignment. The right-hander, acquired via a three-team trade this offseason, had been sidelined since early March with his right shoulder strain. Tarnok figures to have plenty more rehab outings ahead of him at different affiliates for the next several weeks before being deemed ready to make his Athletics debut.