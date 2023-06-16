Tarnok (shoulder) started Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Reno on Thursday and fired 2.2 scoreless, hitless innings during which he issued two walks and recorded two strikeouts.

Tarnok's sizable jump in affiliates from the Athletics' AZL team to the Aviators essentially went off without a hitch. The right-hander threw 42 pitches overall, and although only 21 got into the strike zone, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports Tarnok's fastball consistently sat between 93 and 94 mph. While the spotty control is certainly one area with room for improvement, returns on Tarnok's first two rehab outings -- he's allowed just one hit and three walks over 4.2 frames while generating a 4:3 K:BB -- are encouraging overall. Tarnok figures to require at least a couple more turns on the farm before a decision is made on whether he'll join the big-league club for his 2023 debut.