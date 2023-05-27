Tarnok (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
After tossing a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday without issue, Tarnok will advance to the next phase of his rehab by facing hitters for the first time since he was shut down in early March with a right shoulder strain. Tarnok will likely need to complete at least one more simulated game after Tuesday's before the Athletics begin to map out what's expected to be an extended minor-league rehab assignment for the 24-year-old right-hander, whom Oakland acquired in December in a three-team deal with Atlanta and Milwaukee.
