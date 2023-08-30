Tarnok underwent surgery on his right hip Wednesday and will miss the rest of the season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Tarnok was placed on the IL on Aug. 14 due to a calf strain, but surgery on his hip will end up putting an end to his season. The 24-year-old righty put up a 4.91 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 14.2 innings in his first season with the A's and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training in 2024.