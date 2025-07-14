The Athletics have selected Turley with the 110th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Turley followed up a stellar showing with a wood bat in the Cape Cod League last summer by slashing .351/.472/.649 with 20 home runs in 65 games this spring for Oregon State. He has trimmed the Ks throughout his college career, culminating in a 23.3 percent strikeout rate on the Cape and a 22.1 percent strikeout rate as a junior. Even so, his hit tool projects to be fringe average at best in pro ball, and he'll need to maintain high walk rates to make up for it. He didn't run much in college but has above-average speed and can hold his own in all three outfield spots, although right field is his likely long-term home.