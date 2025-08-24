The Athletics announced Aug. 12 that Holman (finger/shoulder) has advanced to gripping drills and is building toward a throwing progression, MLB.com reports.

Holman has been stuck on the injured list since June 19, and though he's no longer shut down from activity, he remains without a clear timeline for a return. The reliever was initially placed on the shelf due to rotator cuff tendinitis in his right shoulder, but the Athletics are now classifying his injury as a strained right middle finger.