Athletics' Henry Bolte: Goes yard in win

Bolte went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Brewers.

It took 25 games, but Bolte now has the first homer of his career. He went deep in the second inning off Milwaukee starter Robert Gasser. Bolte has maintained a steady bat in June, going 8-for-26 (.308) this month, albeit with a 1:14 BB:K. The outfielder is hitting .295 with a .756 OPS, seven RBI, seven runs scored, four stolen bases and four doubles through his first 89 plate appearances. Bolte carries a .440 BABIP and a 31.5 percent strikeout rate, which are both potential indicators of regression, as the swing-and-miss problem will be more apparent if his hitting luck dries up.