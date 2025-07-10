Double-A Midland placed Bolte on the 7-day injured list June 30 with an undisclosed injury.

A righty-hitting outfielder with plus-plus speed and plus raw power, Bolte is repeating Double-A after logging a 38.8 percent strikeout rate in 54 games there in 2024. Prior to his injury, he was slashing .274/.377/.423 with seven home runs, 31 steals and a 26.9 percent strikeout rate in 75 games. His contact rate at Double-A is up from 60.9 percent in 2024 to 69.3 percent this year, so while he has improved, Bolte still projects to strike out a lot at the highest level.