Athletics' Henry Bolte: Swats second homer

Bolte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 12-4 loss to the Pirates.

Bolte went deep in the seventh inning. He saw a seven-game hitting streak snapped Tuesday while striking out three times in that contest. The outfielder is hitting .310 with an .801 OPS, two homers, eight RBI, 11 runs scored, five doubles and six stolen bases over 32 contests. Bolte hit for fairly modest power in the minors, aside from earlier this year when he clubbed 12 homers in 37 games for Triple-A Las Vegas prior to his call-up to the majors. His contact skills have been better than expected early in his big-league career, though he still has a 29.2 percent strikeout rate.