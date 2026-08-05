Athletics' Henry Bolte: Three hits in Cincy

Bolte went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Reds.

The rookie center fielder produced his second three-hit performance in the last three games as he emerges from a slump. Over his last seven contests, Bolte is batting .474 (9-for-19) with a homer, two steals, four runs and four RBI. Tuesday's pilfer was his 30th of the season across all levels -- Bolte stole 17 bags in 19 attempts over 37 Triple-A games before his promotion, and has gone 13-for-20 across 70 games in the majors.