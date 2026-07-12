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Athletics' Jeff McNeil: Sitting against lefty

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McNeil is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

McNeil was included in the lineup for the first two games of the series while the Athletics faced a right-handed starter and right-handed primary pitcher, going 0-for-5 between those contests to bring his average down to .226. With Nick Kurtz (thumb) and Zack Gelof (knee) recently heading to the injured list, the left-handed-hitting McNeil looks like he might still have a path to regular playing time against righties. However, McNeil will take a seat Sunday while southpaw Noah Schultz takes the hill for Chicago.

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