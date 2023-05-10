Bleday went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

Bleday has hit the ground running with Oakland, going 11-for-25 with three homers through his first eight games since he was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas. As a rookie with the Marlins, Bleday hit just five homers in 204 at-bats while slashing .167/.277/.309. Bleday, a first-round pick in 2019, is worth a flier in deeper formats as he should at least be afforded a regular starting job with the Athletics.