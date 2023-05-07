Bleday is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

For the first time since his call-up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, the lefty-hitting Bleday will exit the starting nine, with his absence likely a result of the Royals bringing a southpaw (Ryan Yarbrough) to the bump. Bleday appears to have at least secured regular playing time versus right-handers moving forward after he went 6-for-16 with a pair of solo home runs, a double and two additional runs in his first four games with Oakland.