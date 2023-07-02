Bleday went 1-for-5 with an RBI sacrifice fly, a run-scoring infield single and a stolen base in an extra-inning win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Bleday was ultimately responsible for three of the Athletics' seven runs, even though he didn't get credit for an RBI on the most important one. The young outfielder hit a 10th-inning grounder bobbled by the White Sox's Elvis Andrus, an error that allowed Tyler Wade to score the game-winning run. Bleday's fourth steal of the season also tied his career high, and despite hitting just .182 over his last eight games, he continues to find his way on base and to home plate -- a .344 on-base percentage over that span fueled by a 21.9 percent walk rate has helped lead to him scoring five runs.