Bleday is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

The lefty-hitting Bleday will take a seat with southpaw Marco Gonzales on the hill for Seattle. Bleday has been starting regularly against right-handed pitching since his May 3 call-up from Triple-A Las Vegas, but he may face a more muddled path to steady playing time following Seth Brown's return from the 15-day injured list Monday. The 25-year-old hasn't helped his cause by going 1-for-22 with nine strikeouts over his last eight games.