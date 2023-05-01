Bleday is slashing .316/.429/.643 with 16 extra-base hits and 19 RBI across 119 plate appearances over 25 games with Triple-A Las Vegas.

Bleday displayed some impressive pop while also generating a bloated 28.2 percent strikeout rate during his first taste of the big leagues in 2022 with the Marlins, as he laced 17 of his 34 hits for extra bases in a sample of 238 plate appearances. The slugging outfielder is back at it in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League early this minor-league season after coming over in the A.J. Puk trade this offseason; given the Athletics' willingness to evaluate prospects during what's already shaping up as a lost season, he's a virtual certainty for a promotion at some point this summer, if not sooner.