Bleday went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in a win over the Royals on Friday.

The hot-hitting rookie followed up a successful Thursday performance against the Mariners that included his first home run of the season with a second consecutive two-hit effort. Bleday's early success since his May 3 promotion is simply an extension of his body of work at Triple-A Las Vegas, where he'd generated a .316 average and 1.072 OPS across 25 games. Given the Athletics' willingness to give young players plenty of run and Bleday's ability to fill in across the outfield, the 25-year-old is likely in for extended opportunity the rest of the season.