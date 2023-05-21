site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' JJ Bleday: On bench to open Sunday
Bleday is not in the starting lineup against the Astros on Sunday.
Bleday will take a seat against southpaw Framber Valdez on Sunday for the series finale. Brent Rooker will hit second and start in left field while Shea Langeliers gets the start at designated hitter.
