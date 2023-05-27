site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-jj-bleday-on-bench-versus-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' JJ Bleday: On bench versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
May 27, 2023
at
12:56 pm ET
•
1 min read
Bleday will sit Saturday against the Astros.
With left-hander Framber Valdez starting for the Astros, Bleday will get a breather Saturday. Seth Brown will slide over to left field while Ramon Laureano enters the lineup in right field and bats fourth versus Houston.
More News
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
19D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
20D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read