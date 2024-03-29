Bleday went 2-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Guardians on Thursday.

Cleveland's Shane Bieber and three relievers flummoxed the Athletics to the tune of four hits in the shutout victory, so Bleday's pair of knocks accounted for most of Oakland's offense. The encouraging start at the plate follows a productive spring for Bleday, one that saw him hit .348 with three doubles, one triple, two home runs and seven RBI across 51 plate appearances.