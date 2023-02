Bleday will start in center field and bat cleanup in Oakland's Cactus League opener Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's just the first exhibition game for the A's, but it's notable that Bleday is in such a prominent spot in a lineup that features a lot of the projected regulars. Esteury Ruiz is on the bench. Bleday, the No. 4 overall pick in 2019, was just acquired from Miami earlier this month in exchange for left-hander A.J. Puk.