Bleday was traded to the Athletics in exchange for A.J. Puk on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Bleday was the fourth pick of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt, and the outfielder struggled mightily in his 65 games with the Marlins with a .167/.277/.309 slash line along with five homers and four steals accumulated over 238 plate appearances. A left-handed hitter, Bleday has easy plus power from the left side and a quality approach at the plate, but he's struggled to make hard contact as a professional. There's still time for Bleday to tap into his potential as a 25-year-old, and Oakland's rebuild offers him a chance to earn a starting spot. Fantasy managers should take a wait-and-see approach for the outfielder before considering him for a roster spot.