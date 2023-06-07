Bleday went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a steal in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

It's the first stolen base for Bleday this season after he swiped four bags last year with the Marlins. The 25-year-old outfielder is 3-for-7 with three walks in his last two games following a 4-for-45 slump over his previous 16 contests. Despite the cold spell, Bleday has continued to play a regular role in Oakland. He's slashing .221/.316/.395 with three homers, four RBI and 11 runs scored through 98 plate appearances this season.