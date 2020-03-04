Athletics' Jonah Heim: Big day in return to action
Heim (shin) went 3-for-3 with an RBI double and a run in a Cactus League win over the White Sox on Tuesday.
Heim returned to action after sitting out Sunday's game with shin soreness. The promising backstop, battling Austin Allen for the backup catcher job behind Sean Murphy, is now hitting .467 (7-for-15) with a pair of two-baggers, five RBI, one walk and four runs through seven spring games, flashing an impressive bat to complement his already strong defense behind the dish.
