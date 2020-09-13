Heim went 2-for-3 with an RBI infield single in a win over the Rangers in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.

Heim split backstop duties with Sean Murphy in Saturday's twin bill, and both young catchers ended up contributing offensively. Heim added to a 4-1 Athletics lead when he legged out a third inning grounder while Vimael Machin crossed the plate. The 25-year-old has now sandwiched a pair of two-hit efforts around an 0-for-5 tally over two other games thus far in September.