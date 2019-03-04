Heim was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Heim made it to Double-A Midland a season ago, but he failed to find much success at the dish. He slashed .182/.238/.234 with a home run and 11 RBI over 39 games. Heim appears likely to start the 2019 campaign with the RockHounds.

