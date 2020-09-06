Heim, who went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles and two runs in a win over the Padres on Saturday, has drawn starts in three of the past six games and is hitting .333 (3-for-10) going into Sunday's action.

The rookie's defense isn't a concern, with Heim having proven himself amply in that regard during his long minor-league career. However, his solid start at the plate -- albeit over a very small sample -- is encouraging and comes on the heels of his outstanding .358/.412/.557 line across 119 plate appearances for Triple-A Las Vegas in 2019. Given the extremely hitter-friendly conditions of the Pacific Coast League, there was at least some question of how artificially enhanced those career-best numbers were, but Heim is in line to see consistent chances to dispel any doubts if he's able to keep his strong work with the bat going.