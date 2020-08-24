Heim was recalled from Oakland's alternate training site Monday.
Austin Allen was optioned down in a corresponding move, so Heim will take over the backup catcher duties for now. This will be the 25-year-old's first taste of the big leagues. He hit .358/.412/.557 with four home runs and a 15.1 percent strikeout rate in 119 plate appearances at Triple-A last year.
