Heim won't make the A's Opening Day roster but will be included on the team's three-man taxi squad.
The 25-year-old lost the backup catcher's job to Austin Allen, and Oakland apparently doesn't plan on opening the season with three catchers despite the expanded 30-man roster. However, Heim won't be far from the team and could quickly join the active roster once the season begins.
