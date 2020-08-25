Heim is starting Tuesday against the Rangers.
Heim will bat ninth in his first taste of major-league action as he takes the place of Sean Murphy behind the dish. Despite his start Tuesday, Heim should continue to mainly play a backup role in the near future. The 25-year-old slashed .358/.412/.557 with four home runs at Triple-A last season.
