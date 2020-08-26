Heim went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday, his major-league debut.

The rookie backstop didn't let his bottom-of-the-order slotting prevent him from making an impact in his first big-league game. Heim scored his first run as major leaguer in somewhat unorthodox fashion, as he crossed the plate after Mark Canha was plunked by a pitch in the seventh inning. Heim had been impressing since spring training, and anticipation is high for what he might able to accomplish at this level after slashing .358/.412/.557 in 119 plate appearances at Triple-A Las Vegas last season.