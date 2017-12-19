Heim was traded to Oakland as the player to be named in the deal that sent Joey Wendle to Tampa Bay earlier in the month, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Heim split time last season between Single-A Charlotte and High-A Bowling Green, hitting an unremarkable .260/.317/.402 with nine homers in 93 games across both levels. The switch-hitting backstop hasn't really impressed in the lower minors to this point, and seeing as he's still 22 years old, there's a good chance he repeats High-A again next season.