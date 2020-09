Heim is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Heim had started in four of the Athletics' past six games, but he'll give way to Sean Murphy behind the dish in the series finale. Despite his recent surge in playing time, Heim still looks like the No. 2 backstop behind Murphy, who has began to heat up of late with a .391 average, four home runs and a 6:6 BB:K in September.