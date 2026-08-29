Heim went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Orioles.

Heim had gone nearly a month without a homer, batting just .156 (12-for-77) during his 22-game power drought. His solo shot Friday got the Athletics on the board in the seventh inning. Heim is batting .210 with a .659 OPS, 12 homers, 41 RBI, 29 runs scored and 15 doubles over 84 contests this season and continues to see a starting role behind the plate since Shea Langeliers (knee) went out of the lineup in late July.