Athletics' Joshua Kuroda-Grauer: Three hits in debut

Kuroda-Grauer went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Monday's 9-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Kuroda-Grauer got the start at second base in his big-league debut, and he delivered one of the Athletics' best performances in the game. The infielder should at least get steady playing time against left-handed pitchers -- he should fill a platoon role at second base alongside Jeff McNeil at a minimum. Kuroda-Grauer could also push fellow right-handed hitters Alika Williams and Darell Hernaiz for time at shortstop until Jacob Wilson (thumb) returns. If Kuroda-Grauer can claim a decent share of playing time, there's fantasy upside to be had with his speed.