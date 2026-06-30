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Athletics' Joshua Kuroda-Grauer: Three hits in debut

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kuroda-Grauer went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Monday's 9-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Kuroda-Grauer got the start at second base in his big-league debut, and he delivered one of the Athletics' best performances in the game. The infielder should at least get steady playing time against left-handed pitchers -- he should fill a platoon role at second base alongside Jeff McNeil at a minimum. Kuroda-Grauer could also push fellow right-handed hitters Alika Williams and Darell Hernaiz for time at shortstop until Jacob Wilson (thumb) returns. If Kuroda-Grauer can claim a decent share of playing time, there's fantasy upside to be had with his speed.

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