Kuroda-Grauer went 0-for-2 in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Angels.

Kuroda-Grauer came up empty in his first MLB game since July 20 after recovering from surgery for a ruptured testicle. The 23-year-old has impressed in a small sample size with the Athletics, slashing .403/.422/.565 with a homer, four RBI and eight runs in 64 plate appearances. Kuroda-Grauer started Tuesday's contest at second base and figures to continue seeing action at the keystone over the club's final five games of the regular season.

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