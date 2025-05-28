Sears (4-5) took the loss Tuesday, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and one walk over 3.1 innings in a 11-1 loss to the Astros. He struck out one.

Sears was ambushed by the Astros, surrendering three home runs and failing to make it out of the fourth inning. The left-hander was off to a promising start through his first eight outings, posting a 2.80 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 45 innings. However, across his past three starts, the 29-year-old owns a 13.86 ERA and 2.27 WHIP in 12.1 innings. With his season numbers now up to a 5.18 ERA and 1.27 WHIP, Sears has been part of the problem for an Athletics rotation that ranks 27th in MLB with a 4.78 team ERA.