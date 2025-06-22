Sears (5-7) took the loss in Sunday's game against Cleveland. He allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings with five strikeouts.

The 29-year-old southpaw generated a solid 13 whiffs in this 92-pitch outing, as he bounced back after getting shelled by Houston in his last appearance. Sears managed to post his sixth start of the season without conceding a homer out of 16 total games started. Through 81 frames, Sears now sports a 5.44 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 63:19 K:BB while allowing 18 long balls. He currently lines up to make his next start versus his former club, the Yankees, on the road next weekend.